By Technip Energies | May 27, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Technip Energies has been awarded two contracts by Neste for work on the development of their renewables production platform in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of the existing partnership agreement between Neste and Technip Energies.

The first contract covers engineering, procurement services and construction management (EPCM) for the modification of Neste's existing renewables production refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to enable production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The modifications to the refinery, an investment of approximately EUR 190 million, will enable Neste to optionally produce up to 500,000 tons of SAF per annum as part of the existing capacity.

The second contract covers the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for Neste's possible next world scale renewable products refinery in Rotterdam. This contract is part of Neste’s preparations to enable a final investment decision by its board of directors, targeted for the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

The production process is based on Neste’s proprietary NEXBTL state-of-the-art technology, which allows the conversion of waste and residue feedstock into renewable products like renewable diesel, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and renewable solutions for the polymers and chemical industry.

Marco Villa, chief operating officer of Technip Energies, stated, “These awards reinforce our long-standing relationship with Neste, which started with the delivery of two world-scale renewable fuels units in Rotterdam and Singapore and followed up in 2018 with the Singapore Expansion project. We are proud of the partnership signed with Neste in 2019 targeting the quest for renewable fuels by means of Neste’s leading-edge technology. This confirms the commitment by both parties to contribute to the energy transition supported by today’s market trend.”