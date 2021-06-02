By Biomass Secure Power Inc. | June 02, 2021

Biomass Secure Power Inc. has signed an MOU with Daichu a Japanese trading company and Pegasus Commodities Ltd. Daichu has many years experience selling commodities into Japan. The MOU assists Biomass Power Louisiana LLC (BPL) secure off-take agreements for Biocoal manufactured at Natchitoches Louisiana for Japanese market.

Daichu and Pegasus will represent patented technology to Japan market. BSP patents allow Biocoal to be briquetted at a high temperature making superior hydrophobic product. The second patent processes biomass under atmosphere producing Biocoal in a one-step continuous process.

There is interest from Japanese power companies to license our patented technologies to build plants in Asia. BSP believes that power companies, in the future will follow the Drax plan by owning a significant portion of the supply chain for their power plants.

BSP’s Natchitoches plant will produce Biocoal, a replacement fuel for coal in power plants. The company welcomes inquiries to licensing our technology or off-take opportunities.

BSP plant will use 100 percent renewable biomass ensuring all sustainability regulations are met.



