By Trillium | June 03, 2021

Musket and Trillium, members of the Love’s Family of Companies, have entered into an agreement with Circle K to expand sustainable trucking in California. A 2020 supply partnership between Musket and Circle K created a joint purchasing agreement and allowed Circle K to rapidly grow its trucking fleet and maximize fuel sourcing flexibility.

Expanding upon that relationship, Trillium and Circle K announced Wednesday they have entered into an agreement in which Trillium will provide renewable natural gas to Circle K’s in-house trucking fleet in California. Musket, Trillium and Circle K’s growing partnership allows for improved daily efficiency and for Circle K to lower its fleet’s emissions through the consumption of ultra-low-carbon RNG sourced from dairy facilities.

“We’re projecting significant carbon and tailpipe emissions reductions through this initial rollout of Circle K’s CNG trucks in southern California,” said JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium and Musket. “The fact that we’ve incorporated an ESG initiative into a refined products-based business venture speaks to the creativity and flexibility of team members on both sides of the equation.”

RNG is produced by capturing methane emitted from the breakdown of organic wastes in landfills, wastewater and farms. This process prevents emissions from escaping into the environment. In addition, RNG burns cleaner than petroleum diesel. For every gallon of RNG used by Circle K’s fleet, the equivalent of five gallons of greenhouse gas emissions is removed from the atmosphere when compared to traditional diesel.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to further our partnership with Musket and Trillium,” said Louise Warner, senior vice president of Global Fuels for Alimentation Couche-Tard, which owns and operates the Circle K brand globally. “It is a notable step as part of our sustainability journey. Through practical changes in our supply chain, we are on the path to deliver on our commitments as a global leader in convenience and fuel and reduce the environmental footprint of our operations.”