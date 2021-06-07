ADVERTISEMENT

Bechtel Corp., a U.S.-based engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) and project management company, on June 4 announced a partnership with U.K.-based Drax Group plc to identify opportunities to construct new bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) power plants around the world.

Drax has already converted its U.K. power station from coal to biomass and is now working to deploy BECCS, with the goal of becoming carbon-negative by 2030.

Bechtel’s study for Drax aims to establish an integrated design for new build BECCS power plants. It will also assess viability of strategic locations for new build power plants, including locations in North America and Western Europe, and provide strategic information to enable Drax to build the business case for BECCS. They companies said they will work together to identify how the design of a new build BEWCCS plant can be optimized using the latest technology and best practice in engineering design.

“Technological advancements have created new opportunities to improve how we bring power to communities worldwide,” said Jamie Cochrane, manager of energy transitions at Bechtel. “We are resolved to work with our customers on projects that deliver effective ways to contribute to a clean energy future. Tackling the big global challenges related to climate change is key to meeting aggressive environmental targets and we are proud to partner with Drax to optimize design and explore locations for the new generation of BECCS facilities.”

“Negative emissions technologies such as BECCS are crucial in tackling the global climate crisis and at Drax we’re planning to retrofit this to our U.K. power station, demonstrating global climate leadership in the transformation of a former coal-fired power station,” Jason Shipstone, chief innovation officer at Drax.



“We’re interested in potential opportunities for exporting BECCS overseas, where Drax could help other countries take positive action to address the climate crisis and meet the Paris climate commitments by using innovative carbon capture technology to permanently remove CO2 from the atmosphere.”