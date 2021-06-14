ADVERTISEMENT

The state of Vermont is seeking proposals for more than 12 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy projects under its Standard Offer Program. Small-scale biogas and biomass projects are among those eligible to apply.

Vermont’s Standard Offer Program is one of the nation’s first feed-in-tariff programs. According to VEPP Inc., a not-for-profit corporation that administers the Standard Offer Program, the program is designed to encourage the development of renewable energy resources by making long-term contracts at fixed prices available to qualified facilities.

According to a request for proposals (RFP) issued by VEPP, eligible pants can be no larger than 2.2 MW in size. Eligible technologies include farm methane, landfill methane, food waste anaerobic digestion, biomass, solar, wind with a capacity of 100 kilowatts (kW) or smaller, wind with a capacity of 100 kW to 2.2 MW, and hydroelectric.

The Standard Offer Program was launched in 2009. Total program capacity of 127.5 MW is distributed in annual increments, with 2022 being the final year of soliciting for new projects. The 2021 bid proposals are due July 21.

Additional information is available on the VEPP website. https://vermontstandardoffer.com/news/