ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released its latest Monthly Biofuels Capacity and Feedstock Update on June 30, reporting that production capacity for both fuel ethanol and “other” biofuels increased in April. Capacity for biodiesel held steady.

According to the EIA, fuel alcohol production capacity increased to 17.396 billion gallons in April, up 20 million gallons from the 17.376 billion gallons of capacity reported for the previous month. Biodiesel capacity remained at 2.41 billion gallons. Capacity for “other” biofuels, including renewable diesel, renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other renewable fuels, reached 971 million gallons in April, up 180 million gallons when compared to the 791 million gallons of capacity reported for March.

EIA data shows 22.871 billion pounds of corn went to biofuel production in April, down from 23.499 billion pounds in March. The volume of grain sorghum used to produce biofuels was withheld to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Approximately 36 million pounds of poultry fat, 93 million pounds of tallow, 64 million pounds of white grease, 248 million pounds of yellow grease and 3 million pounds of other types of waste oils, fats and greases went to biofuel production in April, compared to 43 million pounds, 83 million pounds, 64 million pounds, 226 million pounds, and 9 million pounds, respectively, in April.

The volume of canola oil used as biofuel feedstock was withheld for April, but was at 123 million pounds in March. An estimated 211 million pounds of corn oil and 700 million pounds of soybean oil were used to produce biofuels in April, compared to 195 million pounds and 740 million pounds, respectively, in March.

An additional 70 million pounds of other feedstocks when to biofuel production in April, up from 69 million pounds in April. The volume of yard and food waste used to produce biofuels was withheld for April.