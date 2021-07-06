ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 513,608 metric tons of wood pellets in May, down from both 635,463.4 metric tons in April and 572,499.8 metric tons in May 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on July 2.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to nearly 20 countries in May. The U.K. was the top destination at 447,901.8 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 38,519.6 metric tons and the French West Indies at 24,157.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $75.46 million in May, down from $82.91 million the previous month and $76.6 million in May 2020.

Total wood pellet exports for the first five months of 2021 reached 2.97 million metric tons at a value of $431.87 million, compared to 2.89 million metric tons exported during the same period of 2020 at a value of $389.03 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.