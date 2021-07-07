ADVERTISEMENT

The Ontario government on July 5 announced it is changing its biogas regulations under the Nutrient Management Act to enable new on-farm biogas systems and expansions of existing systems to be approved more easily and at a lower cost.

The changes will also help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by diverting waste from the landfill through increased maximum allowable limits and new types of off-farm anaerobic digestion materials, such as food processing waste and source separated organics, and by encouraging production of renewable natural gas (RNG).

The Ontario government predicts that the regulatory changes will allow Ontario’s $35 million-per-year biogas sector to grow by up to 50 percent over the next five years. The province currently has approximately 40 agri-food anaerobic digesters. Those facilities are primarily located on farms.

“By reducing regulatory burden for on-farm anaerobic digesters, we can provide economic solutions to divert more valuable food and organic waste from landfills, while maintaining environmental protections by encouraging the recycling of nutrients and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Lisa Thompson, minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “We’re saving farm businesses time and money to allow them to grow untapped economic opportunities and take advantage of the emerging renewable natural gas market.”

Additional information is available on the Ontario government website.