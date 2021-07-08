By Neste | July 08, 2021

Neste, the world’s leading provider of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel and the 4th most sustainable company in the world, launches Neste MY Renewable Diesel, in the Belgian market. The fuel, produced from 100 percent renewable raw materials, is brought to the Belgian market in collaboration with the channel partner EG Group. Neste MY Renewable Diesel enables customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90 percent over the fuel’s life cycle compared to fossil diesel.

“This expansion is another important step in the execution of our growth strategy globally. We are very excited to expand our renewable diesel offering in Europe and especially in Belgium, a country which is at the heart of Europe. We firmly believe that all solutions are needed to reduce transportation-related emissions and support the sector’s contribution to the EU-level target of reaching carbon-neutrality by 2050,” says Peter Vanacker, president and CEO at Neste.

“With the use of Neste MY Renewable Diesel, our customers can reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an instant. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a sustainable alternative to fossil diesel, and its use does not require any modifications to existing engines, vehicles or fuel distribution infrastructure. We are committed to supporting our customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030,” adds Carl Nyberg, executive vice president for Neste’s renewable road transportation business unit.

“We are excited to expand our cooperation with Neste. Since the joint launch of Neste MY Renewable Diesel in the Netherlands, we offer Neste MY Renewable Diesel B2B home base deliveries and to B2B and private customers via our fuel stations. Following the success in the Netherlands, we are looking forward to entering the Belgian market and supporting the customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions immediately,” says Jurgen Artz, EG fuel director - Europe from EG Group.

The launch follows the successful introduction of Neste MY Renewable Diesel on the Dutch market in October 2019. The fuel is currently available at more than 100 stations throughout the Netherlands and more than 500 locations worldwide.

Besides Belgium, Neste MY Renewable Diesel is available for customers in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the United States in California and Oregon.

Growing availability of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel

Neste’s Rotterdam refinery together with the company’s Singapore refinery, are the world’s biggest and most advanced renewable diesel and renewable products refineries. The total annual production capacity of Neste’s renewable diesel and other renewable products is currently 3.2 million tons, and by the first quarter of 2023 it will increase to close to 4.5 million tons.