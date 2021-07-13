By Valmet | July 13, 2021

Valmet will deliver a complete turnkey BioPower 5 power plant to produce green electricity and heat for the city of Salzburg, Austria. The order was placed by Salzburg AG, a leading Austrian energy and technology company.



The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2021. The value of the order is not disclosed. The plant will be commissioned and started up in August 2023.



“We are constructing the Siezenheim II plant in Salzburg to increase the share of CO 2 -neutral district heat production to 40 percent. With the plant, it will be possible to provide 8,300 additional homes with bio district heat and 7,000 additional homes with ecologically produced power in Salzburg in the future. We have found Valmet to be an ideal partner for building our power plant,” says Siegfried Müllegger, head of energy Technologies, Salzburg AG.



“This is the first modular BioPower plant that Valmet will deliver to Austria, so it is a great opening for us in decarbonizing the local energy sector. High fuel flexibility, innovative technology and serviceability play key roles in this solution. The use of local renewable biomass fuels ensures reliable and sustainable energy supply and creates jobs locally,” says Markus Bolhàr-Nordenkampf, director, energy sales and service operations, Central Europe North, EMEA, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the modularized BioPower 5 power plant. The scope of supply includes fuel handling, a boiler, a turbine, a flue gas cleaning system and the Valmet DNA automation system. The plant will have a maximum electrical output of about 4 megawatts (MW) and a maximum heat output of 17 MW.

Valmet’s modularized BioPower power plant is based on proven combustion technology combined with factory manufactured and tested modules. Manufacturing the modules in the factory enables faster project implementation, shorter site time and completion with better quality and lower implementation risks.

About the customer Salzburg AG

Salzburg AG is a digital technology company that offers digital solutions, products and services. The company provides the inhabitants of Salzburg an access to sustainable and climate-friendly supplies of clean energy, telecommunications, Internet and cable TV. Additionally, the company is a full-service provider in e-mobility and photovoltaics. In 2020, Salzburg AG had approximately 2,300 employees and net sales of 1.4 billion euros.