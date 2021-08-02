By Biomass Magazine | August 02, 2021

Hicks named CEO of Bioenergy Infrastructure Group

Bioenergy Infrastructure Group, an independent power producer specializing in energy-from-waste and biomass, has appointed Simon Hicks as its new CEO. Hicks will replace Hamish McPherson, who will depart in September after nine years.



Simon brings a wealth of industry leadership experience, most recently serving as managing director for recycling at Viridor. McPherson will remain with the company in an advisory capacity until September 30 to ensure a smooth transition.



Vanguard Renewables onboards Gay as CEO

Vanguard Renewables, a food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy project developer, has named Joel Gay as CEO. Prior joining Vanguard Renewables, Gay was president and CEO of Energy Recovery, a global manufacturing and technology company. Under his leadership, Energy Recovery more than quadrupled its equity value. At 37, Gay became one of the youngest CEOs of a Russell 2000 company, the youngest Black CEO of a publicly traded company, and was named one of Fortune’s 40 under 40 in 2016. Gay holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree from St. Thomas University.



Moore to serve as USDA Forest Service chief

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that Randy Moore will serve as the 20th chief of the USDA Forest Service. Moore has been serving as regional forester in the Pacific Southwest Region in California since 2007, where he has responsibility for 18 national forests, covering one-fifth of the state on 20 million acres of land. Additionally, he oversees state and private forestry programs in Hawaii and the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands.

Previously, Moore served as regional forester for the Eastern Region headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for five years. Moore earned a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



West Salem Machinery redesigns Super Screener

West Salem Machinery’s Super Screener has been redesigned and manufactured for reduced maintenance, increased production and longer operating life. New rugged features include longer machine life due to a 15% lighter basket and increased durability with oversize hangers. A steeper slope allows material to move up to four times faster, and the stainless steel pan bottom is ideal for wet material such as compost and bark mulch. The relocated drive enables an unobstructed flow of material. Optional features include wire mesh or perforated screens, ball deck for increased material agitation to help prevent buildup and blinding on the screens, multiple material classifications, top covers, access platforms and infeed chutes.



BE&E to supply Drax plants’ material handling systems

Drax Group plc has selected Biomass Engineering & Equipment to supply material handling, layout engineering and mechanical installation for its three recently announced pellet plants in Arkansas. Systems BE&E will manufacture for the projects include bulk receiving bins, disc screeners, SMART Conveyors, SMART Containers and covered pellet load-out stations. Also included in BE&E’s scope is the procurement of dust control systems and pellet silos.



The three plants are expected to produce around 120,000 metric tons of wood pellets per year from sawmill residues. Construction has begun on the first of the plants and commissioning is expected in October.



ReGenerate Energy acquires Albany Green Energy

ReGenerate Energy Holdings LLC, the recently formed joint venture between Ember Infrastructure and ReEnergy Biomass Operations LLC, has completed the acquisition of Albany Green Energy, a biomass heat-and-power facility located in Albany, Georgia, from a subsidiary of Exelon Generation Company LLC. The facility, also known as AGE, uses woody biomass from mill residue, forestry waste, recycling and agricultural waste to provide 50 MW of electricity to Georgia Power, process steam to the nearby Procter & Gamble paper products facility, and process steam that is used to generate electricity for the nearby U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Base. The facility’s 25 employees will join the ReEnergy team. With the acquisition, ReGenerate owns 137 MW of operating biomass power generation across three facilities, including ReEnergy Stratton and ReEnergy Livermore Falls, both located in Maine.



Brightmark breaks ground on 3 RNG projects in Michigan

Brightmark, a global waste solutions provider, in late June broke ground on three renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in Michigan. The projects are owned by and will be operated through subsidiaries of Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc.



Brightmark currently owns and operates 27 RNG projects in eight states and will operate six RNG projects in Michigan upon completion of these three new projects, which is expected in the first half of 2022. Of this portfolio of RNG projects, 17 are owned by subsidiaries of the joint venture with Chevron.