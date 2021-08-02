ADVERTISEMENT

As I looked at the table of contents for this issue of Biomass Magazine, what really stood out to me was the variety of stories. From project developers working with utilities, loggers, contractors, technology providers and regulators to get plants built, to security software developers and emissions permitting guidance and the list goes on. There are so many different components; a vast network of moving pieces that nobody thinks about when they turn on the lights. It’s pretty remarkable.



Aligning with that theme of collaboration, in June, I attended my first in-person event since before the pandemic—the Pellet Fuels Institute Annual Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. There, makers of fuel and BBQ pellets, process components such as dryers, pellet appliance manufacturers, shop owners and more, gathered to review, plan and strategize. You’ll find a review of the event, “Help Wanted,” on page 18.



Our second feature article, “On Fire,” is somewhat of a follow up on a story I wrote back in 2017, in which I discussed the BioMAT and BioRAM programs in California. They were supposed to be streamlined in response to the rampant wildfires and drought conditions that have become an awful normal for the state, but despite the governor’s emergency order nearly eight years ago, they simply weren’t. Perhaps “couldn’t be” is more accurate, but I think that depends on who you ask. In short, these programs have been designed to help get high-hazard zone material out of the forests and to facilities that can make use of them. It has been a pretty painstaking progress getting steel in the ground, I have been told, but with first-of-their kind projects, particularly in regulation-heavy states like California, that’s no surprise. What’s exciting is that for these first projects, the end is in sight. And while it might seem like a drop in the bucket considering the severity of the situation, what’s significant is that those involved have learned what works and what does not, and there will finally be tangible examples to point to. As Todd Sloat, a codeveloper of the Burney-Hat bioenergy project said, “I think we’re finally starting to see a lot of movement. There is a model that has been difficult to figure out ... “



There is a lot more packed into this issue—contributions covering topics including chip and residual prices, safeguarding against cyber-attacks, supporting women in forestry, emissions permitting tips, and technology and expert commentary on fire and explosion-related matters. We hope you enjoy the versatility—that’s just the nature of this great industry.





Author: Anna Simet

Editor, Biomass Magazine

asimet@bbiinternational.com