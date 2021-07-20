By Drax | July 20, 2021

Pinnacle, part of Drax Group, is donating C$50,000 to Canada’s Red Cross to support relief efforts for small communities hit by recent wildfires in Canada’s western-most province of British Columbia.

The funds donated to the British Columbia Fires Appeal will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.

The Canadian Red Cross is working alongside First Nations and provincial, local and governments to support individuals, families and communities impacted by the wildfires in BC. This includes family reunification services so family and friends can ensure their loved ones are safe and well.

Andrea Johnston, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Pinnacle, said, “This year has been hard for many people in this region – first the Covid-19 pandemic and now this searing heat, which combined with unprecedented dry conditions has led to a number of wildfires that have devasted the lives and homes of many people in these communities.

“We believe it’s important to support the people in the areas where we operate and that’s why we’re donating C$50,000 to Canada’s Red Cross to help those in British Columbia to take the first steps towards repairing their lives.”

Pinnacle, which was acquired by British energy company Drax Group in April, is headquartered in Vancouver and has operations across BC and Alberta in Canada and Alabama in the U.S.

The company is committed to supporting the communities in which it operates by promoting sustainable forestry and investing in local economic development. Seven of its pellet mills are located in BC where the fires first broke out earlier this month.

The wildfires spread across BC following record-breaking temperatures close to 50 C, destroying the village of Lytton. Hundreds of people have lost property and land and been evacuated from their homes in surrounding communities.

Pat Quealey, vice-president, B.C. and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross said, “Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, Red Cross is able to support the immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts during this wildfire season. The donation by Pinnacle will be matched by the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia, ensuring our teams can go even further to support those impacted.”

Prolonged heat and dry conditions mean that much of the province is still at risk and fire crews have already been battling hundreds of wildfires.

The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross, which means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

