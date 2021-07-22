ADVERTISEMENT

The British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon on July 16 announced the launch of an initiative that will fund a variety of clean energy projects, including those focused on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable natural gas (RNG).

The initiative, the B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy, is being funded by the governments of British Columbia and Canada, along with Shell Canada. The British Columbia government and Shell Canada have each committed $35 million to the center that will leverage additional public and private-sector investments and participation. The Canadian government has committed up to $35 million for the center’s innovative projects.

The center aims to bring together innovators, industry, governments and academics to accelerate the commercialization and scale-up of B.C.-based clean energy technologies. It will also be a catalyst for new partnerships and world-leading innovation to deliver near- and longer-term carbon emissions reductions.

The center will initially target four areas for funding, including carbon capture, utilization and storage; the production, use and distribution of low-carbon hydrogen; biofuels and synthetic fuels, including marine and aviation fuels; RNG; and battery technology, storage and energy management systems.

The center is scheduled to launch this fall. Additional information is available on the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon website.