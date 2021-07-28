By Cresta Fund | July 28, 2021

Cresta Fund Management and LF BiOenergy, an experienced team with renewable natural gas (RNG) experience and extensive agriculture industry relationships, have aligned to develop, own and operate RNG production facilities serving industry sectors requiring organic waste management. LF’s RNG facilities will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help U.S. farmers and industrial and food processing companies mitigate their organic waste management challenges, and achieve their carbon emission reduction objectives. RNG facilities have a particularly valuable greenhouse gas mitigation role, as they capture and re-direct methane emissions, which are 25-30x more damaging than carbon dioxide emissions.

The LF team intends to leverage its deep experience in the oil, gas, renewable energy and animal agricultural industries, along with Cresta’s renewable fuels market knowledge, to develop industry-best RNG production facilities serving the agricultural and food sectors. Brent Lilienthal, CEO of LF BiOenergy, stated, “We are excited to partner with Cresta, as currently there are a limited number of sophisticated asset developers and operators in the RNG sector, and we intend to capitalize on that.”

LF will initially endeavor to work with U.S. farmers in the dairy sector with long-term partnerships to upgrade waste management practices. Lilienthal commented, “LF provides turn-key RNG solutions tailored for site specific design, safety and operational excellence that allows our farmer partners to greatly enhance long-term operational profitability and environmental stewardship. When a farmer partners with LF BiOenergy, we roll up our sleeves together to find the optimum design for each unique farm’s needs.”

Cresta’s Managing Partner, Chris Rozzell, said “We look forward to working with LF BiOenergy, a best-in-class developer and operator of RNG assets. This partnership represents an opportunity for Cresta to invest in infrastructure that produces and delivers renewable fuels that are a drop-in replacement of conventional fuels and help decarbonize the agriculture sector, which was responsible for ~10% of all U.S. greenhouse gas-equivalent emissions in 2018.”