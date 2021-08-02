ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., on July 28 reintroduced the Future of Agricultural Resiliency and Modernization (FARM) Act, which aims to establish two new programs to help farmers fight climate change.

One program would create a $25 million first-of-its-kind pyrolysis grant program to help tree nut farmers convert byproducts into biocarbon products. The other would provide $2.5 billion in funding to help farmers reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increase carbon sequestration, improve air, water and soli quality, and convert agricultural byproducts to efficient uses, including through the use of digester systems.

The $25 million authorized for the pyrolysis grant program would support 10 pilot programs to help convert tree nut products, such as almond shells, into biocarbon products. Those materials are currently disposed as waste or burned. Harder estimates the program would put California on track to reduce emissions by approximately 546 million metric tons over the next twenty years.

“A promising new biofuel derived from almond harvest byproducts has been developed and the Almond Alliance commends Rep. Harder for including funding in the FARM Act to support ten nationwide pilot programs to convert tree nut by-products into biocarbon products that can be reused,” said Elaine Trevino, president of the Almond Alliance of California. “This process, which involves heating wood byproducts in the absence of oxygen and high temperature, is called pyrolysis. California’s almond growers are proud to be innovators who are constantly looking to put everything we grow to its highest and best use. We appreciate Congressman Harder’s efforts to support these efforts to develop climate-friendly biocarbon and biofuel products and innovations.”

“We commend Representative Josh Harder for putting forward the FARM Act to provide additional funding for innovative technologies such as digesters and nutrient recovery systems, which can play a vital role in the ongoing stewardship work being undertaken by dairy farmers,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation. “We look forward to working with Congressman Harder on this proposal to better equip dairy producers in California and nationwide to build on their proactive environmental efforts.”

