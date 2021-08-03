ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration is seeking to extend its existing data collection on densified biomass fuel for three years with no changes. A public comment period on the proposed extension is open through Aug. 19.

The EIA first announced plans to conduct regular surveys of U.S. densified biomass fuel producers, including wood pellet producers, in June 2015. The agency began publishing data collected through those surveys in late 2016. Data used to produce the monthly Densified Biomass Fuel Reports is collected from wood pellet producers and other producers of densified biomass fuel using Form EIA-63-C.

The form is used to collect data on the manufacture, shipment, exports, energy characteristics, and sales of densified biomass fuels used for energy applications. “The data collected on Form EIA-63C are a primary source of information for the nation's growing production of biomass products for heating and electric power generation, and for use in both domestic and foreign markets,” said the EIA in a notice published in the Federal Register on July 20.

Additional information, including instructions for submitting public comments, is available on the Federal Register website.