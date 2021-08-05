ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon Petroleum Corp. announced progress with its renewable diesel projects during a second quarter earnings call, held Aug. 4. The company’s renewable diesel facility in North Dakota reached full capacity and conversion work is ongoing at the Martinez, California, refinery.

Mike Hennigan, president and CEO of Marathon Petroleum, confirmed that the company’s 180 MMgy renewable diesel plant in Dickinson, North Dakota, reached full design capacity during the second quarter. The facility had been ramping up production since late 2020.

Hennigan also said that the detailed engineering and permitting work for the Martinez conversion project is progressing. Based on the company’s progress and discussions with feedstocks suppliers, he said Marathon is confident that the facility will begin producing renewable diesel during the second half of next year with 260 MMgy of capacity. Fully capacity of approximately 730 MMgy is expected to be reached by the end of 2023, he added.