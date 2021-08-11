By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | August 11, 2021

Greenlane Renewables Inc. in Aug. 10 announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a total of $12.8 million (US$10.2 million) in contracts for renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in the United States. One of the contracts involves the supply by Greenlane of its membrane separation biogas upgrading system for a project owned by an international energy company. This is a repeat order within eight months from the last one. Greenlane is also announcing contracts signed for the supply of two biogas upgrading systems, one each for separate RNG dairy farm projects in the States of Wisconsin and New York developed and owned by a proven leader in the waste-to-energy industry in the U.S. These two projects will each utilize Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (“PSA”) biogas upgrading system. The identification of both project owners has been withheld at this time. Order fulfilment by Greenlane will start immediately on all three contracts.

“We are seeing an increase in the number and caliber of RNG project developers and owners, including large global energy producers as they seek to expand their clean energy portfolios to meet the demand for carbon negative fuel options,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “We have worked hard to be the go-to solution provider for these customers and anticipate continued success. We believe that our ability to compete for and win new projects is based on our flexibility to provide multiple core upgrading technologies, our sole focus on the RNG market, and our strong industry track record and reputation.”