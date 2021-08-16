ADVERTISEMENT

Haldor Topsoe has announced its HydroFlex technology has been used at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. renewable diesel facility in Dickinson, North Dakota, exceeding all process guarantees. The Dickinson facility reached full production capacity of 180 MMgy in Q2 2020, according to Marathon.

A statement released by Haldor Topsoe indicates the new HydroFlex unit at the facility produces 100 percent renewable diesel form soy and corn oil with a combined capacity of 12,000 barrels per day. According to the company, HydroFlex technology allows customers to convert low value feedstocks to renewable fuels. The process layout offers lower capital expenditure and lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in lower carbon intensity, Haldor Topsoe added.

“At Marathon Petroleum, we are meeting the needs of today while investing in a sustainable, energy-diverse future, and our renewable diesel production is a significant part of that commitment,” said Jeff Sexton, Marathon’s refining technology director. “We’re excited about the success we’ve had with this technology at our Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility, which achieved its design capacity during the second quarter. We are looking forward to the conversion of our Martinez, California, refinery to renewable fuels production over the next year.”

“We want to thank Marathon for excellent collaboration during entire project execution of the Dickinson ND facility. As Marathon progresses plans for its Martinez Renewable Fuels facility and continues to evaluate other opportunities, we’re proud to contribute to this important endeavor,” said Henrik Rasmussen, managing director, the Americas, Haldor Topsoe.