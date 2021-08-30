By Drax | August 30, 2021

Britain’s biggest power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire, has expanded its virtual work experience program to offer even more young people insights into the workplace and boost employability and skills.

The energy company first launched virtual work experience as a result of not being able to run its usual on-site work experience program due to Covid restrictions, and has decided to continue the program after receiving a positive response from those who took part.

Engineering student Tahmid Md, who took part in the previous virtual work experience program, said, “Work experience at Drax was a great week and I learnt a lot from the program. The CV building and interview sessions were especially helpful, and I really enjoyed the engineering projects I took part in.”

Drax colleagues have put together a five-day online program which enables more students to participate from across England, who may previously have found it difficult to take part, due to barriers preventing their attendance, such as geography, opportunity, and economic factors.

The work experience program is part of Drax’s Mobilizing a Million initiative, which aims to increase social mobility by creating opportunities to further education and improve employability, ensuring the country has the skilled workforce needed to support a post-covid, green economic recovery.

Drax Group’s Head of Sustainable Business Alan Knight said, “We work closely with schools in our communities to inspire children from all backgrounds to study STEM subjects, so the next generation has the education and skills needed to support businesses like ours as we continue to develop and grow.

“Virtual Work Experience builds on the work we did during lockdown to provide laptops, free internet access and virtual tours of the power station to ensure no students were left behind in their studies.”

Department of Education Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said, “It’s brilliant to see businesses like Drax offering virtual opportunities for young people to learn about and prepare for the world of work.

“As the energy market is changing there are new green jobs opening up for employees. Offering young people the chance to explore these new opportunities in the workplace is vital to shape their career goals, and help them to discover the wide range of choices available for their future.”

Students who applied to take part in Drax’s virtual work experience program aged 14-18 could choose from four different business streams: Engineering, Business Support, IT & Project Management and Finance. They will learn about the energy company, focusing on developing employability skills and learning about their business area through conversations with employees and targeted projects. They will also have the opportunity to ask members of Drax’s executive committee about their careers during a Q&A session.

This year’s Covid lockdown resulted in many students being home schooled for months, so the Drax virtual work experience program is taking place during the Summer Holidays, so that participants do not miss any more vital classroom time during the school term.