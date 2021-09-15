ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sept. 3 for the first time released U.S. capacity data for biorefineries that produce renewable diesel, renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha and gasoline, and “other, renewable fuels and intermediate products.

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the EIA has identified six such U.S. facilities that were operational with a combined nameplate capacity of 791 MMgy. No comparable data is available for prior years.

Most of that capacity is currently located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 3, a region located along the Gulf Coast. PADD 3 currently has two such biorefineries with a combined capacity of 437 MMgy.

Two facilities are also currently located in PADD 2, located in the Midwest. Those facilities have a combined nameplate capacity of 195 MMgy.

PADD 4, located in the Rocky Mountain Region, and PADD 5, comprised of the West Coast, each currently have one facility with respective nameplate capacities of 117 MMgy and 42 MMgy. No facilities are currently located in PADD 1, with is located along the East Coast.

Additional data is available on the EIA website. https://www.eia.gov/biofuels/renewable/capacity/