By Drax | September 16, 2021

Renewable energy giant Drax calls for U.K. businesses of all sizes to join the U.K.’s first bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) supplier engagement program.

The company will be hosting a series of nationwide events throughout 2022 in partnership with the West & North Yorkshire and Hull & Humber Chambers of Commerce, as well as further events across the wider North, Midlands and South of England. These will enable Drax to identify a robust supply chain for BECCS, ensuring the project can be accelerated as soon as planning approval is received.

The event series will start with an introductory webinar on Sept. 23, 2021, run with business support organization NOF. The initial event will give new and prospective suppliers the opportunity to learn more about the BECCS project, as well as how they can be involved in delivering this vital negative emissions technology.

Graham Backhouse, Drax’s commercial director for the BECCS project, said, “Negative emissions technologies like BECCS will play a vital role in enabling the U.K. to reach its net zero goals. At its peak, BECCS at Drax will protect and create over 10,000 jobs, levelling up the north, and positioning the U.K. as a global leader in this climate-saving technology.

“This program of events is a fantastic opportunity for businesses of all sizes to get involved and learn more about the project, and we want to encourage a range of companies from across the country to take part.”

Drax has a proven track record in delivering ambitious and pioneering infrastructure projects – the conversion of its power station in North Yorkshire to use sustainable biomass instead of coal has enabled it to become the U.K.’s largest single site renewable generator, reducing its emissions by over 90 percent and paving the way for the deployment of BECCS.

The event takes place ahead of a formal public consultation on Drax’s BECCS plans in November, when stakeholders including local communities will be able to learn more about the proposed project and provide their feedback.

Businesses which are interested in attending the introductory supplier event webinar on Sept. 23, or the event series more generally and how they can be involved, can register their interest via www.drax.com/supplierevent.