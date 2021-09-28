By Vision Ridge Partners | September 28, 2021

Vision Ridge Partners, a preeminent investor in sustainable real assets at the forefront of the energy transition, today announced that it has made an initial commitment of $100 million to support the establishment and build out of Vision RNG LLC, a full-service developer and operator of landfill gas (LFG) infrastructure to capture and process LFG into sustainable renewable natural gas (RNG) assets.

VRNG will partner with landfill owners to develop, design, build, own and operate technologies that convert LFG into RNG product. In doing so, VRNG will provide solutions for landfill sites previously considered too small for viable projects and enable landfill owners to repurpose waste materials into a sustainable energy source for today’s consumers, while addressing the adverse environmental impacts of their landfill sites.

VRNG is led by CEO Bill Johnson, who most recently served as CEO of ShalePro Energy Services, and brings to the company more than 35 years of leadership experience across engineering, construction, and natural gas infrastructure. Johnson is supported by a seasoned team with decades of experience developing and executing landfill and gas pipeline and compression infrastructure as well as specific expertise operating renewable biogas projects. The founding team includes Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Johnson, and Senior Vice President of Development, Bill Held.

“Landfill gas has long created challenges for landfill owners, the surrounding communities, and the greater environment. VRNG is determined to be part of the solution by developing projects that safely convert waste emissions into projects that are not only marketable, but also environmentally friendly,” said Johnson. “We are grateful for the support of Vision Ridge, which shares our mission of delivering positive environmental impact, and look forward to a strong partnership as we scale our business.”

Reuben Munger, managing partner of Vision Ridge, added, “Bill and his VRNG team are the ideal partners for Vision Ridge given their commitment to transforming assets to unlock environmental benefits. Their deep energy infrastructure and operations experience, uniquely positions them to identify LFG sites, address permitting and compliance needs, and develop on-site and off-site infrastructure to create renewable energy for society and value for our investors.”

VRNG currently manages projects under development across Virginia and Missouri and expects to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.