By Net Results Group | September 29, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Net Results Group, a leader specializing in MRO master data management for over twenty-five years, on Sept. 28 announced that wood-based bio-energy leader Enviva has begun their implementation and roll-out of MRO3i.

Quick Implementation, Cost-Effective Solution

MRO3i seamlessly integrates with Enviva’s EAM and ERP systems accelerating the implementation and quickly becoming an important element of company’s enterprise-wide MRO platform throughout nine manufacturing plants along the east coast.

MRO3i provides Enviva with the opportunity to more efficiently plan manufacturing procedures and streamline inventories, which will result in higher productivity and better-managed operations. In addition to its proven ability to save enterprise-wide maintenance costs, MRO3i was also selected for its user-friendly interface and unique ability to implement precision procurement processes and clearly identify MRO parts for dispositioning.

“We are delighted to be working in close partnership with Enviva on a project critical to the company’s core business,” commented Lance Gilbert, managing partner, Net Results Group. He added, “By placing MRO3i at the heart of its business, Enviva will be able to enhance its MRO practices encompassing material provisioning, inventory management, material usability, and dispositioning.”

As Enviva continues its plant and capital program development, MRO3i will be the tool to create equipment and spare parts records faster and accurately within a much shorter timeframe. Using MRO3i will also equip Enviva with an overall data governance structure including standardized terms, units of measure, manufacturer libraries, and attribute terms, ensuring that its data is maintained and sustained over time without having to ever go through a data cleansing exercise.