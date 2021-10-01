ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced a virtual meeting of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee is scheduled for Oct. 14.

The REEEAC provides the Department of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

During the Oct. 14 meeting, members of the REEEAC and government officials are expected to discuss major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries. Four broad themes are scheduled to be addressed, including trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chains, and technology and innovation.

The REEEAC currently includes more than 30 members, including those representing the American Council on Renewable Energy, Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the U.S. Grains Council.

The meeting is open to the public. A limited amount of time before the close of the meeting will be available for oral comments from members of the public. Additional information, including instructions on how submit written or oral comments, is available on the Federal Register website.