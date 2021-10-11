By Gevo Inc. | October 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Gevo Inc. is pleased to announce it has engaged Kiewit Energy Group Inc. to lead the front-end engineering design (FEED) effort for its Net-Zero 1 Project in Lake Preston, South Dakota. Kiewit Energy Group Inc. is part of Kiewit Corp., one of the top five contractors in the U.S. with vast experience in virtually every energy segment. This includes extensive work on energy-transition projects such as biofuel plants, geothermal plants, solar farms, and building the first offshore wind substation project in the U.S., as well as a wide range of projects for large oil-and-gas companies. Gevo expects Kiewit Energy Group Inc. will fulfill the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) role in the project once the FEED phase is complete.

“Kiewit’s comprehensive construction and engineering capabilities match its tremendous project experience in the energy sector, specifically the clean energy sector,” said Chris Ryan, president and Chief Operating Officer of Gevo, Inc. “Working with a firm like this, we expect to reduce execution risk on the Net-Zero 1 Project while increasing our capability to build out multiple net zero plants as the market demands—good news for our growing list of customers, shareholders, and folks who care about the environment.”

Kiewit is considered one of the leading construction and engineering firms in North America. Founded in 1884, the company has grown to more than 27,000 dedicated staff and skill craft workers. Active in markets across the industrial, mining, energy, building and transportation sectors, Kiewit had revenues of $12.5 billion in 2020 and has extensive experience delivering small-scale projects up to multi-billion-dollar programs.

“We’re very pleased that Gevo selected us to bring our design, engineering and construction expertise to support this innovative, important clean energy project,” said Ben Bentley, executive vice president, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “We’ve seen firsthand Gevo’s strategic plans and commitment to help bring this and other net zero plants to market. We’re excited to deliver on this contract and expand our partnership in the coming years with a leader in this growing sector.”

Kiewit is a leader in safety and quality and committed to environmental stewardship. Kiewit is led by experienced managers at all levels, and its LEED-accredited professionals are trained to achieve green objectives and support green designs. The firm has delivered more than 500 energy transition projects in virtually every energy market segment ranging from renewable and alternative fuels to energy storage and carbon capture, to chemical recycling and renewable power. With deep expertise in, and an understanding of, the technology necessary to build first-of-its-kind facilities, Kiewit is known for its leadership and ability to deliver complex projects. The company also has one of the largest and most modern, privately owned equipment fleets in North America.

“Kiewit’s ability to self-perform set them apart for us,” Ryan says. “And because the firm is large enough to take on multiple large projects, it will be capable of meeting our needs as we enter the expected next phase of our business.”