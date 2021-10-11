By Drax | October 11, 2021

Drax Biomass donated $5,000 and essential water supplies to help evacuees in North-eastern Louisiana who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The funds and supplies are going to hurricane relief efforts driven by United Way of Northeast Louisiana (NELA) as part of their ‘Embrace Louisiana’ relief project.

Drax Biomass has recently been awarded ‘Pacesetter’ status by United Way NELA, which recognizes the company as a leader in the community to set the pace for other employee campaigns in the region.

This campaign encourages companies and their employees to give back by volunteering or donating to their communities. Drax Biomass showed a 17% increase in employee donations from their most recent campaign.

Executive Vice President of Drax’s Pellet Operations Matt White said, “It’s a privilege to be able to work with United Way which has been here for the Northeast Louisiana community through countless disasters this year alone, supporting the wellbeing of so many people.

“Hurricane Ida has been devastating to many communities in the region. It’s important to support the people in the areas where we operate. That’s why we donated $5,000 to help local relief efforts. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the hurricane.”

Janet Durden, United Way of Northeast Louisiana president, said “We are so grateful for the incredible partnership between Drax and United Way of Northeast Louisiana. Regardless of the issue our community is facing Drax responds immediately and very generously. We are thankful for their generosity and commitment to service, both during times of disaster and year-round.

“The exceptional increase in employee giving at Drax certainly ‘sets the pace’ and will surely inspire other workplace partners to step up for our community through their Workplace Campaigns.”

In the past 12 months, Drax has supported families in Northeast and Central Louisiana who were impacted by Hurricane Laura and donated $20,000 to help rebuild the public pavilion in the town of Olla and to repair the roof of Urania’s recreational hall following the storm.