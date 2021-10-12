By Port Anthony Renewables | October 12, 2021

Port Anthony will work with CAC-H2 to develop a waste woody biomass gasification system to produce green ammonia in Victoria.

Port Anthony Renewables has formed a joint venture with Singaporean gasification technology integrator CAC-H2 to establish a green energy hub in Victoria.

With the global transition towards zero carbon energy accelerating, the timing is right for the joint venture to build and commission a waste woody biomass gasification system to produce carbon negative green ammonia for both domestic use and export.

This plant will be capable of producing 3 metric tons of hydrogen per day, with the potential to increase output.

Besides its traditional use as one of the building blocks for fertilizers, ammonia can also be burnt directly as a fuel and is the most efficient carrier for hydrogen.

Ammonia is easily liquefied and its transportation is well-established globally.

“This joint venture with CAC-H2 brings proven established technology replicated from its previous global projects,” Port Anthony Managing Director Benjamin Anthony said.

“Our goal for the Port Anthony Renewables Hub is to include every aspect of green hydrogen production, storage and distribution, and a biomass project such as this represents a low capex, and a shorter approvals pathway.

“It will also allow the earlier implementation of supporting hydrogen separation, storage and distribution networks – and that will assist those other technologies which require a longer gestation period.”

CAC-H2 group chief executive officer Glenn Davies said the company is committed to supporting Australia’s energy security strategy and wanted to give the local government and private enterprise the confidence to develop Victoria’s hydrogen eco-system by offering a carbon-negative green hydrogen reliable supply into the domestic market.

“Equally, we have immediate export off-take interest for over 100,000 tonnes annually of green ammonia which we intend to scale quickly,” he added.

The agreement will see the establishment of a special purpose vehicle – Hydrogen Plus, in which Port Anthony will have 30 percent equity interest.