The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently released data showing U.S. manufacturers produced approximately 770,000 tons of densified biomass fuel in June, with sales reaching 860,000 tons.

The data was released as part of the September edition of EIA’s Monthly Densified Biomass Fuels Report, which contains data for June. The EIA collected data from 79 operating manufacturers of densified biomass fuel to complete the report. The report does not include data on facilities with annual production capacities of less than 10,000 tons. Those smaller facilities report data annually rather than monthly.

The 79 manufacturers surveyed for June had a total combined production capacity of 12.85 million tons per year and collectively had the equivalent of 2,304 full-time employees.

Respondents purchased 1.47 million tons of raw biomass feedstock in June, produced 770,000 tons of densified biomass fuel and sold 860,000 tons of densified biomass fuel. Production included 139,710 tons of heating pellets and 630,459 tons of utility pellets.

Domestic sales of densified biomass fuel in June reached 159,751 tons at an average price of $185.21 per ton. Exports in June reached 709,930 tons at an average price of $174.83 per ton.

Inventories of premium/standard pellets increased to 293,546 tons in June, up from 279,022 tons in May. Inventories of utility pellets increased to 316,006 tons in June, up from 275,493 tons in May.

Data gathered by the EIA shows that total U.S. densified biomass fuel capacity reached 13 million tons in June, with all of that capacity listed as currently operating or temporarily not in operation. Capacity included 2.03 million tons in the East, 10.2 million tons in the South, and 766,000 tons in the West.