The U.K. government unveiled its Net Zero Strategy on Oct. 19, which includes a wide variety of provisions, including those related to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), and efforts to decarbonize heating.

According to the U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Net Zero Strategy builds on the Prime Minister’s 10 Point Plan and sets out a comprehensive economy-wide plan for how British businesses and consumers will be supported in making the transition to clean energy and green technology. The commitments made under the Net Zero Strategy aim to unlock up to £90 billion of private investment by 2030, and support 440,000 well-paid jobs in green industries in 2030.

The strategy includes £180 million in funding to support the development of U.K. SAF plants, with the goal of delivering 10 percent SAF by 2030. An additional £3.9 billion in new funding is being allocated for decarbonizing heat and buildings, including through the use of bioenergy sources. The government also announced £1 billion in support for two carbon capture clusters under development in the U.K, one of which features Drax’s planned BECCS project.

A full copy of the Net Zero Strategy announcement is available on the U.K. BEIS website.