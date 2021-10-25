ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, on Oct. 19 introduced the Biojet Fuel Research Act, which directs the Federal Aviation Administration to establish a working group focused on identifying research and development needs to produce biojet fuel.

The working group would include members representing the U.S. Department of Energy’s Bioenergy Technologies Office, the USDA, the commercial aviation alternative fuels initiative, the FAA, national laboratories, at least four current or future sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producers representing four of the currently approved ASTM D7566 SAF production pathways, a biorefinery, an engine original equipment manufacturer, agricultural research universities, Canada, and Mexico.

Within one year, the working group would be required to submit a report to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation that identifies the research and development needs for each partner and cross-fertilization program across federal agencies necessary for cost-competitive and equivalent safety compared to petroleum-based jet fuel, while offering improved sustainability and energy security for aviation.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and currently has no cosponsors.

A full copy of the Biojet Fuel Research Act is available on Feenstra’s website.