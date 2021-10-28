ADVERTISEMENT

Drax Group plc has announced it will open a public consultation on Nov. 1 to gather input related to its proposals to develop bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) at Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, U.K.

Drax’s planned BECCS project aims to permanently remove 8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. The proposed scheme is also expected to create and support more than 10,000 jobs in the U.K.

Comments gathered through the public consultation will he used to finalize Drax’s planning application prior to its submission next year. The company plans to begin construction of the BECCS project in 2024, with operations scheduled to begin as soon as 2027.

Drax will post information related to its proposals online at BECCS-Drax.com. Drax will also hold a series of virtual and in-person events during the consultation period. Comments can be filed through Dec. 12.

Additional information is available on the Drax website.