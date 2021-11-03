By Wood | November 03, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood is advancing a project for Renewable Energy Group that will expand REG’s renewable diesel fuel offering to help meet the world’s growing demand for lower-carbon, sustainable fuels.

The engineering, procurement, and construction management services contract will support REG’s improvement and expansion project at its renewable diesel biorefinery in Geismar, Louisiana. The project will take total site production capacity from 90 million to 340 million gallons, enhance existing operations, and improve operational reliability and logistics.

“We’re seeing increased focus by companies using a multitude of renewable feedstocks that can deliver low-carbon fuels to customers and this is clearly at the heart of REG’s strategy,” said Steve Conway, Senior Vice President, Americas at Wood.

Renewable Energy Group is one of the leading producers of renewable diesel in the United States. In addition to the Geismar renewable diesel plant, REG operates biodiesel plants in the US and in Germany.

“We are committed to helping lead the transition to cleaner, greener energy. This project is an exceptional example of that, and will enable us to deliver more sustainable fuels that our forward-looking customers are demanding,” said REG President & CEO, Cynthia (CJ) Warner. “The team at Wood have been excellent to work with and will serve as an essential partner to the overall success of our project.”

Conway added, “In addition to our extensive track record of delivering a diverse portfolio of EPC projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast, we have significant knowledge of renewable diesel processing facilities. This strongly positions us to enable REG to achieve a key pillar of its growth strategy through the expansion of Geismar and its renewable fuel offering to support its customers’ decarbonization goals.”