The U.S. exported 690,515.4 metric tons of wood pellets in September, up from both 647,901.5 metric tons in August and 608,099.7 metric tons in September 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in September. The U.K. was the top destination at 454,114.8 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 110,843.4 metric tons and Denmark at 88,322.8 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $101.9 million in September, up from $90.43 million in August and $85.75 million in September 2020.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first nine months of this year reached 5.56 million metric tons at a value of $799.03 million, compared to 5.41 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $734.09 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.