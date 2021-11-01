By SCS Global Services | November 11, 2021

SCS Global Services is now approved as an independent verifier by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program (CFP), launched in 2016 to reduce the transportation carbon footprint of Oregonians. The CFP’s main objective is to encourage cleaner fuel usage using electricity, ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel and renewable natural gas based on incentives and requirements that create demand for such fuels in the marketplace. These fuels have lower carbon emissions than gasoline and diesel, helping mitigate climate change, improve air quality and reinforce public health.

SCS Global Services, an international leader in third-party certification and verification of environmental and sustainability achievements, is a global verification body for the Low Carbon Fuel Standard and other low carbon fuels programs The company provides fuel pathway validations, annual verifications of fuel pathway reports, annual verifications of quarterly fuel transportation reports, and quarterly reviews of fuel transaction reports. It has nearly 20 lead verifiers in the US and internationally with direct experience in ethanol, biodiesel, and renewable natural gas.

As an approved verifier for the Oregon Clean Fuels Program (Approval ID# CFPVB‐015), SCS Global Services can now conduct verification activities for Fuel Pathway Applications and Annual Fuel Pathway Reports, and for CFP Quarterly Fuel Transaction Reports.

“We are excited to expand our LCFS verification services into Oregon and help our clients access another high value fuel market,” said Scott Coye-Huhn, SCS Global Services’ program manager for low carbon fuels. “Our ability to service clients’ needs in Oregon is an important addition to our capabilities to service California’s LCFS, ISCC, Bonsucro, RSPO, and Colombia’s low carbon program. As low carbon fuel markets expand into Washington, Canada, and beyond, our clients can count on SCS to provide efficient and high-quality auditing services to help reduce compliance burden on their teams.”