By Arbor Renewable Gas LLC | November 17, 2021

Arbor Renewable Gas LLC announced today that it has selected a 53-acre site in Beaumont, Texas, as the home of its first renewable gasoline plant. The “Spindletop Plant” is located on the Beaumont, Nederland border. The site was selected for its access to critical infrastructure and feedstock as well a talented and experienced workforce, along with longstanding community support for modern fuel plants.

The plant will produce approximately 1,000 barrels per day of high quality, environmentally responsible “drop-in” renewable gasoline for sale into the renewable fuels marketplace. The gasoline will be produced from woody biomass generated from the East Texas woodshed in compliance with the EPA rules under the Renewable Fuel Standard. Once produced, the gasoline will be shipped to consumers that require the fuel under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

“The Arbor Gas team is extremely excited to build its first plant in the City of Beaumont,” said Timothy Vail, CEO of Arbor Gas. “Both the City of Beaumont and Jefferson County have been very welcoming and supportive of our development efforts.” Vail continued to say, “Just as the Spindletop area opened the door to the petroleum revolution in 1901, Arbor Gas and the City of Beaumont are reinventing the way transportation fuels are produced, and decarbonizing transportation fuel for all consumers of gasoline.”

Construction of the Spindletop Plant will commence in the first quarter of 2022 with an expected completion date in late 2023. Commercial production from the facility is expected to begin in early 2024.

Additionally, Arbor Gas has tentatively selected a site in Pasadena, Texas, for continued later expansion. The “Red Bluff Road” site is ideally located in the Bayport industrial district near large consumers of hydrogen. This site offers a unique location to produce renewable hydrogen on an industrial scale with the ability to efficiently transport the product via pipeline directly to end-users.