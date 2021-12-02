By Pellet Mill Magazine | December 02, 2021

Japan proposes standards for nonindustrial wood pellets

The government of Japan has proposed new Japanese agricultural standards (JAS) for wood pellet fuel used in nonindustrial applications, such as residential stoves and commercial boilers. The proposed JAS would apply only to nonindustrial use of wood pellets manufactured from “unutilized wood from forests, plantation, and others; byproducts and residues from the wood processing industry; and chemically untreated reclaimed lumber.” A report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network states that Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries aims to classify wood pellets for nonindustrial uses into three grades based on technical specifications and origin of feedstock. The proposed standards are based on ISO 17255-2, which was published in 2014.



US wood pellet exports up in September

The U.S. exported 690,515.4 metric tons of wood pellets in September, up from both 647,901.5 metric tons in August and 608,099.7 metric tons in September 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4.



The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in September. The U.K. was the top destination at 454,114.8 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 110,843.4 metric tons and Denmark at 88,322.8 metric tons. The value of U.S. wood pellet exports reached $101.9 million in September, up from $90.43 million in August and $85.75 million in September 2020. Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first nine months of this year reached 5.56 million metric tons at a value of $799.03 million, compared to 5.41 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $734.09 million.



Enviva, GreenGasUSA announce 10-year RNG offtake agreement

Enviva Partners LP and GreenGasUSA announced a 10-year RNG offtake agreement to decarbonize natural gas-related emissions in Enviva’s operations. The agreement is expected to eliminate more than 64,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent from the atmosphere every year, which equates to 14,000 passenger cars being removed from the road.



Enviva’s commitment underwrites a standalone GreenGasUSA project to install equipment that captures and treats methane currently being released directly into the atmosphere at a food processing facility in rural South Carolina. As part of the agreement, in the third quarter of 2022, GreenGasUSA will transport the RNG to Enviva’s Hamlet plant to be utilized in its emissions control equipment in place of fossil natural gas. The methane captured and emissions eliminated are expected to offset approximately 75% of all Enviva’s direct emissions from its manufacturing operations, or Scope 1 emissions, on an annual basis for the duration of the 10-year agreement.



Louisiana governor visits Drax Power station

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Drax Power Station, the U.K.’s largest renewable power generator, prior to attending the COP 26 climate summit that was held in Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 23-Nov. 12. During his tour of the power station, Edwards learned more about Drax’s plans to deploy groundbreaking bioenergy with carbon capture and storage technology.



Drax’s operations in Louisiana and Mississippi indirectly support more than 1,200 jobs. Louisiana is home to Drax Biomass headquarters, located in Monroe, as well as the company’s LaSalle and Morehouse pellet plants. Drax also operates an export facility in the Port of Baton Rouge.