The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting on Dec. 9.

The REEEAC provides the Secretary of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

The Dec. 9 meeting will focus on major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries. The event is set to address four broad themes, including trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chains, and technology and innovation. The committee will also review recommendations developed by subcommittees related to these areas.

The REEEAC currently includes more than 30 industry members, including those representing the American Council on Renewable Energy, Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the U.S. Grains Council.

The meeting is open to the public. Members of the public who wish to participate must register by Dec. 3. A limited amount of time before the close of the meeting will be available for oral comments from members of the public. Additional information, including instructions on how submit written or oral comments, is available on the Federal Register website.