DCorp’s Bulk Procurement and Logistics System can help pellet producers and others remove risk from the raw material supply chain.

By Pellet Mill Magazine | December 02, 2021

COVID-19 makes an easy case for automation, but the benefits extend well beyond mitigating risk during a pandemic. When it comes to bulk procurement of feedstock for pulp and paper mills, ethanol plants and pellet producers, CDCorp’s Bulk Procurement and Logistics System, or BPAL, offers a solution that removes risk from the raw material supply chain and creates long-term benefits that extend beyond the present moment. “Our original intentions were to build a system that would improve efficiency along the raw material supply chain so that businesses could focus more time and resources on growth development,” says Jay Shatilla, president of CDCorp. “With the pandemic, we see the added benefit of a contactless interface in reducing risks to human safety and keeping businesses operating efficiently during times of uncertainty.”



It’s no secret that automating manual processes generates cost-saving benefits by reducing human resource allocations, lowering the occurrence of human error and building real-time operational and administrative efficiencies. CDCorp’s BPAL System was designed not only to deliver these benefits, but also to address and remove pain points specific to bulk procurement. “The BPAL System was born out of a clearly articulated need for increased efficiency across the raw material supply chain,” Shatilla says. “We’ve enhanced and expanded its features over the past 10 years in direct consultation with supply chain managers to understand and improve the day-to-day experience of people operating in this field.”



BPAL integrates hardware and software systems to reduce manual participation in bulk feedstock delivery while providing real-time remote management and administrative control functions. The system uses barcode readers and activation relays that allow for unmanned access and delivery control stations. Through automated sequencing of entry and exit access control, traffic monitoring, inbound and outbound weigh scale registration, sample control, quality analysis and delivery point control, BPAL reduces the risk of human error and maximizes operational efficiency during delivery.

On the administrative side, BPAL’s user-friendly interface provides remote access to real-time reporting and information transfer, vendor, payment, contract management and feedstock delivery transaction reporting from all connected devices. CDCorp offers free consultations and on-site installation of its BPAL system.