December 02, 2021

TORXX Kinetic Pulverizer Ltd. has increased its commitment to the U.S. market through its recently formed, wholly owned subsidiary, TORXX Kinetic Inc. based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. “Pandemic-related travel restrictions hindered growth, with our North American headquarters in Canada and most of our customers and new opportunities in the States,” explains Vice President Terri Ward. “We’re maintaining a presence in Toronto, with engineering and service resources. However, key personnel and new hires are now in the U.S., making it much easier to collaborate and respond to customer needs. We were attracted to the ‘Scenic City’ because of its favorable manufacturing and transportation resources, proximity to our customers, and its appeal to our valued employees.”

The TORXX Kinetic Pulverizer is a patented size reduction technology relying on aerodynamics and “matter-on-matter” collisions to achieve fine sizing of would-be waste materials. Feedstock is agitated in the machine by the formation of vortices, which create enough force for material to shatter against itself. Brittle material is reduced to finer particles, while ductile material remains larger. This size differential facilitates the liberation and mechanical separation of contaminants, allowing landfill diversion and recovery. The TORXX unit maximizes value by transforming off-spec compost, MRF fines (MSW, C&D, single-stream), mixed glass, asphalt shingles, gypsum wallboard and other complex waste into usable end products.