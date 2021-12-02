By Advanced Biofuels Association | December 02, 2021

On Dec. 2, the Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA) released a set of principles to inform low carbon fuels policy, approved by the association’s diverse membership.

This document is the culmination of a year-long effort to find consensus amongst ABFA’s members on concepts policymakers may consider as the U.S. moves toward a lower-carbon economy and works to reduce carbon emissions from the liquid transportation fuel sector to mitigate the effects of climate change. As the cover letter to this document notes, this set of principles is particularly notable as it is endorsed by some of the largest petroleum refining companies in the world, as well as some of the largest advanced biofuels producers in the United States and abroad.

Michael McAdams, president of the ABFA, said of the document, “These principles position our Association to engage at any level with any group working on the global issue of climate change. It gives us a sound, realistic, and focused set of principles and guardrails to pursue a constructive conversation on what policies might be adopted to reach the U.S.’s carbon reduction goals.”

The document can be found here: ABFA Principles for Low Carbon Fuel Policy