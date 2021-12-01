By BBI International | December 08, 2021

Biomass Magazine released the agenda last week for the 15th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo taking place March 14-16, 2022 at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida.



Organized by BBI International and produced by Biomass Magazine, the conference brings current and future producers of bioenergy and biobased products together with waste generators, energy crop growers, municipal leaders, utility executives, technology providers, equipment manufacturers, project developers, investors, and policy makers.



“We are excited to bring the in-person event to Jacksonville, Florida,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing & sales for Biomass Magazine. “The Southeast United States has become a hub for biomass activity, making it a great location for companies looking to connect with producers within the industry.”



This year the event starts a half day earlier, providing more content than in previous years. Attendees will be able to take in content from a variety of speakers showcasing the newest offerings in technology, services, and policy.



“The response to our call for abstracts was tremendous,” said Tim Portz, program developer for BBI International. “The International Biomass Conference & Expo agenda is robust, expansive and runs the gamut of biomass-to-energy approaches.”



The speakers will discuss a variety of topics in the biomass industry under the following categories:

•Pellets & Densified Biomass •Biomass Power & Thermal •Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) •Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals •Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

“I’m excited by the number of topics that generated multiple panels this year,” said Portz. “Our attendees can take deep dives on sustainable aviation fuels, biogas project development, fire and explosion protection and the trajectory of low-carbon markets in both domestic and global energy markets.”



The conference will begin on Monday, March 14th at 1:00 pm (EST) and will be open to all registered attendees and exhibitors. Producers of biomass power & heat, pellets and densified biomass, biogas and RNG, advanced biofuels and biobased chemicals, and sustainable aviation fuel, receive a complimentary registration to attend the entire event.



To view the online agenda, click here.



