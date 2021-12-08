ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 422,109.4 metric tons of wood pellets in October, down from both 690,515.4 metric tons the previous month and 624,359.4 metric tons in October 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 7.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in October. The U.K. was the top destination at 345,715 metric tons followed by the Netherlands at 32,269.8 metric tons and Denmark at 30,165.5 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports fell to $58.85 million in October, down from $101.9 million in September and $86.03 million in October of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first 10 months of 2021 reached 5.98 million metric tons at a value of $857.88 million, compared to 6.03 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $820.12 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.