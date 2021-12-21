By Pellet Fuels Institute | December 21, 2021

On Dec. 13, the Pellet Fuels Institute published “Sustainable from the Beginning: 3 Facts about Wood Pellet Manufacturing and Use,” a document that outlines the economic and environmental benefits of wood pellet heating and grilling. The document will be used by the organization and its members to more efficiently convey the benefits of the industry to local, state and federal officials.

“Our new ‘three documents’ is part of a new initiative aimed at more deliberately telling the story of our industry,” said Tim Portz, executive director at the PFI. “The challenge for the PFI is that different stakeholders have different questions. The value we add to the existing forest products sector is of great interest to economic development professionals where we operate, while consumers are more interested in the long-term price stability of wood pellets as a home heating source.”

The document will be published on the PFI website and distributed to its partners across the wood products, retail and hearth industries. “We will have failed if this document is simply a resource available on our website,” said Portz. “Our goal is to activate our members and equip them to tell their story to their own circle of influence.”

In 2020 wood pellet manufacturers sold 2.18 million tons of wood pellets for space heating generating over $350 million in revenues.