National Farmers Union is speaking out in support of the U.S. EPA’s plan to undertake rulemaking in 2022 to develop Renewable Fuel Standard canola oil pathways for renewable fuels, including renewable diesel and jet fuel.

An abstract of the expected rulemaking was included in the White House Office of Management and Budget’s Fall 2021 Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, published on Dec. 10.

The unified agenda indicates that the EPA plans to issue a proposed rule in January 2022 focused on RFS canola oil pathways for renewable diesel, jet fuel, naphtha and liquid propane gas (LPG). According to the OMB, the proposed rule will provide an opportunity to comment on an analysis of lifecycle GHGs associated with biofuels produced from canola oil via a hydrotreating process. A final rule is currently expected to be published in July 2022.

“NFU has long advocated for increased use of biofuels due to their tremendous benefits for the environment while providing much-needed market alternatives and economic stability to America’s farming and rural communities,” said Rob Larew, NFU president.

In a recent letter to the USDA, NFU called for the Administration to support increased growth of biofuel production, which will support increased investments in the rural economy and mitigate climate change impacts.

“Farmers stand ready to meet the increasing demand for biofuels, but regulatory certainty is needed to expand production, remove any distortions in the market for canola oil, and make additional investments in processing,” Larew added. “This EPA announcement is encouraging, and we urge prompt action to provide much-needed market alternatives and economic stability to America’s farming and rural communities.”