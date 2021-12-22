ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. government on Dec. 20 announced its now accepting applications for phase two funding under the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Program. Entities that received phase one funding are eligible to apply.

According to the U.K. government, new innovations supported through the program will help scale-up sustainably sourced biomass feedstocks and the production of energy crops, including forestry. The program also aims to help achieve improvements in yield, cost reductions and profitability.

U.K. Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy announced the launch of the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Program in March 2021. A combined £4 million ($5.5 million) in phase one funding was awarded to 24 projects in August.

The BEIS plans to award £26 million in phase two funding under the Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Program. The funding will help take selected projects from the innovation design stage through to the innovation demonstration.

Additional information is available on the BEIS website.