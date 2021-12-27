By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | December 27, 2021

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on Dec. 23 announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has been awarded a $12.1 million contract by FortisBC Energy Inc. for the supply of a biogas upgrading system for a new project at the Vancouver landfill in British Columbia, Canada. Order fulfillment is expected to commence immediately.

Greenlane will supply its two-stage pressure swing adsorption (PSA) system to upgrade the landfill gas to clean, low carbon renewable natural gas (RNG) for direct injection into FortisBC’s regional natural gas pipeline system.

“Greenlane is proud to have been chosen by FortisBC as a key supplier in the City of Vancouver’s landfill gas-to-RNG project for the supply of our PSA biogas upgrading system,” commented Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “Greenlane’s continued success in winning supply contracts for complex projects is a testament to our people, proven track record, and comprehensive portfolio of biogas upgrading systems using the most compelling core technologies. We look forward to working yet again with FortisBC, an early mover in adopting RNG as a low carbon and carbon-negative fuel to help decarbonize its natural gas supply.”

“Increasing the amount of RNG supply in our natural gas delivery system is an important driver in helping our customers reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030, and this project will meaningfully increase that RNG supply,” said David Bennett, director of renewable gas and low carbon fuels with FortisBC. “Greenlane’s expertise and experience in biogas upgrading is a welcome addition to this exciting project.”