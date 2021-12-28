ADVERTISEMENT

Valmet announced on Dec. 28 it will supply a biomass power boiler and flue gas cleaning system to Tahara Biomass Power LLC, a 112 megawatt (MW) biomass power plant under development in Japan. The facility will be primarily fueled with wood pellets, according to Valmet.

Tahara Biomass Power LLC is a special purpose company owned by JFE Engineering Corp., Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc., Toho Gas Co. Ltd., and Tokyo Century Corp. JFE announced plans to move forward with the project in October 2021. Construction is currently expected to begin in mid-2022, with operations commencing in 2025.

Valmet’s delivery includes a 112 Mwe Valmet circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler and a flue gas cleaning system. Installation work is expected to begin in 2023.

"We are proud to supply one of the largest biomass-fired boiler plants in Japan with a maximum biomass combustion capacity,” said Jari Niemelä, director, boilers and gasifiers, energy business unit, Valmet. “This is also our sixth boiler plant order in a row with JFE Engineering Corporation, which is a proof of our long and trustful cooperation.”

