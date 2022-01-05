By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | January 05, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenlane Renewables Inc. on Jan. 4 announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., it has signed two new biogas upgrading system supply contracts valued in total at $7.1 million (Canadian dollars) for separate renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in the United States and Brazil. Order fulfillment by Greenlane for both projects will commence immediately.

Dairy RNG project in the State of Nebraska in the USA

Greenlane has been awarded a contract for the supply of a biogas upgrading system for a dairy farm RNG project in the State of Nebraska. Greenlane will supply its PSA system for upgrading biogas generated from anaerobic digestion of dairy cow manure into carbon negative RNG suitable for injection into the local pipeline network.

“Dairy-derived RNG is highly carbon negative providing one of the most impactful ways to achieve deep decarbonization and reach net zero emissions targets,” commented Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “For this reason, it continues to be one of the most dynamic and fastest growing segments of the market.”

Landfill gas-to-RNG project in Brazil

Greenlane has also won a contract for a landfill gas-to-RNG project in Brazil with one of the country’s largest landfill operators, Orizon Valorizacao de Residuos. Greenlane will supply its water wash system to upgrade the landfill gas to low carbon RNG.

“This new project for Greenlane marks the sixth system supply contract we have won in a country that we believe has significant upside potential for biogas upgrading, including landfill gas-to-RNG, sugarcane production waste and other types of upgrading projects,” Douville said. “Although Brazil’s RNG industry is in the early stages of development, Greenlane has been an early mover and market share leader in the country, having sold 67 percent of the commercial scale biogas upgrading systems in the country.”